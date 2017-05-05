YMCA Of Marquette County Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The YMCA of Marquette County has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
According to a statement released today, YMCA CEO Jenna Zdunek says the filing was determined to be the best course of action to address an inherited debt of $4.8 million.
Zdunek said the debt was incurred by the agency due to aggressive expansion by previous leadership as well as related pending legal cases.
The Y says the decision will not impact their daily operations, and their doors will remain open.
The next steps in the process will be determined by the Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Michigan.
