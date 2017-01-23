Anytime Fitness Spine and Back Clinic Preview on the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt and Mike

SUNNY Morning Show with Walt and Mike

SUNNY Morning Show with Walt and Mike

Marquette, MIJanuary 23rd, 2017 – Gary Perala and Janell Larson were in to talk about the We’ve Got Your Back Event taking place tomorrow at Anytime Fitness.

It’s a spine and back clinic that’s completely free to the public at Anytime Fitness, next to Border Grill on Washington St. Come out to learn about healthy living! Physical therapists will be on hand to help keep you moving in all the right ways!
LISTEN IN – Anytime Fitness Spine and Back Clinic Preview on the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt and Mike
MORE INFOAnytime Fitness in Marquette
