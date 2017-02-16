Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (60) VS Marquette Redmen (64) on Sunny.FM 02/16/17

Negaunee, Michigan – February 16th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball team hosted the Marquette Redmen tonight. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the exciting rivalry action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

Trent Bell won the opening tip for the Miners to start the game and Jake Ennett scored a 3 point shot to give the Miners an early 3-0 lead. There was five minutes left in the first quarter and both teams were tied 5-5. The Negaunee Miners struggled a bit with their offense and trailed the Redmen 10-6 with 2 minutes left in the first quarter. The Negaunee Miners found their shots late in the first quarter and ended the quarter leading 14-10 against the Marquette Redmen on Sunny.FM.

The second quarter started with both teams playing great defense, but the Marquette Redmen would score 1 point off a free throw shot to tighten the Miners lead to 14-11. The Negaunee Miners were able to maintain the lead halfway through the second quarter, but the Redmen were right on there heels and only trailed 18-16. The Negaunee Miners ended the first half of play with a narrow 20-18 lead over the Marquette Redmen on Sunny.FM.

The Marquette Redmen were first to strike in the third quarter and tied the game 20-20. The Negaunee Miners nailed some shots early on in the third quarter and had a lead 26-20 over the Marquette Redmen with 5:30 left on the clock. The Negaunee Miners offense came together in the third quarter and they were able to nail some baskets to widen their lead 35-31 over the Marquette Redmen.

The Negaunee Miners scored first in the fourth quarter with a free throw shots made by Dre Tuominen. The Marquette Redmen were right on their heels and scored an immediate basket to follow up and trailed 36-33. The Negaunee Miners held the lead the entire fourth quarter, but the Marquette Redmen stuck around and tied the game 54-54 at the end of the fourth quarter.

The Marquette Redmen started overtime scoring a 3 point shot to give them a 57-54 lead over the Negaunee Miners. The Negaunee Miners struggled with their shots and did fall to the Marquette Redmen 64-60 in overtime.

The Marquette Redmen defeated the Negaunee Miners (64-60) on Sunny.FM.

