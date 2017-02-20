Marquette Chamber Director Discusses Marquette’s Economic Future

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The economic future of Marquette and the surrounding region is based on groups working together and looking past traditional economic development plans.

That’s the thought of Marquette Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Schneider.

Schneider joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today and talked about efforts to build alliances between businesses, government agencies and the creative sector to lead the area’s economy.

He said there is a place for career and technical education for skilled labor jobs, but leaders must not dismiss or shy away from the creative class.

Schneider explained that encompasses people with a wide array of skills ranging from arts and cultural work to architects, programmers and others that primarily work as independent contractors creating something from nothing.

He said while such individuals do not work in a typical company or corporate setting, they can make a good living in a community such as Marquette and still be productive, tax-paying citizens.

Schneider said it is imperative that the interests and concerns of the creative class be included when lawmakers and municipal leaders make decisions about the future of Marquette and the rest of Michigan.

