Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (62) VS Westwood Patriots (44) 02/22/17 on Sunny.FM.

Negaunee, Michigan -February 22nd, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team hosted the Westwood Patriots tonight in a MPC match up. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the exciting action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

Dre Tuominen started the scoring tonight with a free throw shot and gave the Miners the early 1-0 lead against the Patriots. The Patriots scored next and took the lead 2-1. The Miners answered back quickly and were off to the races and with the quarter half over maintained a 11-2 lead. The first quarter ended with the Negaunee Miners leading the Westwood Patriots 17-7.

The Negaunee Miners opened up their lead to start the second quarter and with 2 minutes played led the Westwood Patriots 24-7. The Negaunee Miners continued to dominate the during the second quarter and with 2:36 left led 31-11. The first half of action ended with the Miners leading 38-16 on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners came out of the locker room and scored immediately. The Westwood Patriots struggled against the Miners defense and trailed 42-19 with two minutes played in the third quarter. The Negaunee Miners were on fire tonight and ended the third quarter with a sizable 49-29 lead over the Westwood Patriots.

The Negaunee Miners started and ended the fourth quarter the same as they had done all night and put a quick 6 points to lead 54-29. The Negaunee Miners never let up against the Westwood Patriots all game and easily won the game 62-44.

The Negaunee Miners defeated the Westwood Patriots (62-44) on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team ends their regular season tomorrow February 23rd, 2017 and they are headed to Ishpeming, Michigan to face the Ishpeming Hematites. Sunny.FM will be broadcasting both the JV and Varsity games. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting action LIVE on Sunny.FM. The Negaunee Miners Girls JV team will play first, with pre-game starting around 5:30pm and the game to follow at 6:00pm. The Negaunee Miners Girls Varsity will immediately follow, with pre-game to start around 7:00pm and the game to follow at 7:30pm on Sunny.FM.

LISTEN FULL GAME – The Negaunee Miners defeated the Westwood Patriots (62-44) on Sunny.FM Wednesday February 22nd, 2017.mp3

