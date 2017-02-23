Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (44) VS Ishpeming Hematites (34) 02/23/17 on Sunny.FM

Ishpeming, Michigan – February 23rd, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball team traveled to Ishpeming, Michigan tonight to face the Ishpeming Hematites Girls Basketball Team. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the exciting action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast booth on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners put the first points on the board tonight, with two free throw shots by Hailey Fezatt. The Negaunee Miners continued to hold the lead early in the first quarter and where able to keep the Ishpeming Hematites scoreless in the first 3 minutes of play. The Ishpeming Hematites were able to find some shots and took the lead from the Miners 5-4 with 3 minutes left to play in the first quarter. The Negaunee Miners rallied late in the quarter and ended the first quarter leading 10-9 against the Ishpeming Hematites.

Hailey Fezatt started the scoring in the second quarter and gave the Miners a 12-9 lead early in the second quarter. The Negaunee Miners continued to maintain the lead 17-12 against the Ishpeming Hematites with 4:00 on the clock. The Negaunee Miners led 25-12 against the Ishpeming Hematites to end the second quarter of play on Sunny.FM.

The Ishpeming Hematites scored a quick basket to start the third quarter, but the Miners were on their heels and follow up and the score was 27-14. The Negaunee Miners maintained the lead throughout the third quarter and at the end of the quarter led the Hematites 33-25.

The Negaunee Miners continued to play great basketball against the Ishpeming Hematites throughout the fourth quarter and won this game 44-34.

The Negaunee Miners defeated the Ishpeming Hematites (44-34) on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball team will travel to Norway, Michigan tomorrow February 24th, 2017 to face the Norway-Vulcan Knights. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting action. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 7:30pm and the game will follow at 8:00pm on Sunny.FM.

