Negaunee Miners Boys JV Basketball (45) VS Iron Mountain Mountaineers (29) 02/28/17 on Sunny.FM

Negaunee, Michigan -February 28th,2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys JV Basketball Team hosted the Iron Mountain Mountaineers tonight. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you all the action LIVE from the U.P. Propane Broadcast Booth on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners won the tip and scored off the possession with 2 free throws, to take the early lead against the Iron Mountain Mountaineers. The Negaunee Miners maintained the lead and ended the first quarter of play 15-6 over the Iron Mountain Mountaineers on Sunny.FM.

The Iron Mountain Mountaineers were first to score in the second quarter of play and tightened the Miners lead. The Negaunee Miners were quick to answer back and were up 20-9 halfway through the second quarter. The Negaunee Miners ended the first half of play with a commanding 27-11 lead over the Iron Mountain Mountaineers .

The Negaunee Miners started the third quarter on fire and continued to widen their lead to 39-14 with 3 minutes left in the quarter. The Iron Mountain Mountaineers could not keep the pace with the Negaunee Miners and the third quarter ended with Miners leading 43-18 .

The Negaunee Miners continued to dominate the game and easily won 45-29 over the Iron Mountain Mountaineers on Sunny.FM.

The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball team will start their district playoffs tomorrow March 1st, 2017 at home against the Gwinn Modeltowners. Join Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault for all the exciting action. The Negaunee Miners Pre-game Show will start around 7:00pm and the game will follow at 7:30pm on Sunny.FM.

