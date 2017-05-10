Wildcat Wednesday: Hope Starts Here Challenge Benefits Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center At NMU

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – An annual event to benefit the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center at Northern Michigan University is coming up this Saturday in Marquette.

Dr. Robert Winn, Dean of the School of Arts & Sciences at NMU and the Executive Director of the UMBTC, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to talk about the Hope Starts Here Challenge.

Winn said the River Valley Bank Hope Starts Here Challenge is the main fundraiser for the UMBTC, a collaborative effort between UP Health System, Northern Michigan University and the Superior Health Foundation.

He explained that the UMBTC’s mission is to empower patients and families dealing with brain tumor through advocacy, research, education and treatment.

Winn added that the Hope Starts Here Challenge is this Saturday morning in Marquette and starts at Lakeview Arena.

The event schedule is as follows:

Half Marathon at 8:00AM, Duathlon and Team Duathlons at 9:00AM, a children’s 10 and under 1 Mile Run at 9:15AM, a 10K Run at 10:00AM, a 5K Run at 10:15AM, and a Leisure Walk at 10:30AM.

You can get registered and find out more about the event HERE.

LISTEN IN – Dr. Robert Winn discusses the Hope Starts Here Challenge and the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center at Northern Michigan Univeristy

