The Bay Cliff Golf Outing Returns to Greywalls Golf Course Next Week Thursday, July 13th

Marquette, MI – July 7, 2017 – Bay Cliff Health Camp announced their annual Bay Cliff Golf Outing is back again! For the last ten years, Bay Cliff, Greywalls Golf Course and businesses throughout the Marquette area have been putting on this great event every summer. This year’s outing is scheduled for July 13, 2017, at Greywalls Golf Course in Marquette.

In 2016, with the wonderful support of the community, the Golf Outing raised $38,750 for the children to attend Bay Cliff. Golf teams from all over town signed up to support the children at Bay Cliff by playing. Groups can also become hole sponsors or sponsor a child on the course.

Sunny Morning Show’s Walt Lindala recently talked to Bay Cliff Camp Director Tim Bennett explained that the fundraiser serves as a benefit for children to attend Bay Cliff and he also talked about the mission of the Bay Cliff Health Camp.

This year, the event will kick off at 12 pm on the golf course. The price per team is $650 and includes a the golfing, a cart, and reception!

Click here to download the Hole Sponsorship form. If you have any further questions regarding the golf outing, please contact Bay Cliff Golf Committee Volunteer Nicole Burony-Noble (906) 226-0880.

Listen to the Nicole Burony-Noble and Tim Bennett talk about the Bay Cliff Health Camp Golf Outing

