Deal of the Day – July 20, 2017 – $2,000 Gift Certificate for Whitmarsh Builders Inc.

Marquette, MI – July 24, 2017 – In this day and age, we are upgrading our vehicles to more fashionable, newer, and technical models. Having a proper place to store our brand new car is almost a must! With winter right around the corner Whitmarsh Builders Inc. wants to make sure you can keep you car from enduring the harsh U.P. weather.

The purchase of this certificate with a value of $2,000 for only $1,300, you will be able to put money toward building a garage with a stronger foundation, a better wall, and a stronger roof. Whitmarsh Builders Inc. has built some of the most beautiful garages in the U.P. They had the opportunity to show off some of their skills at the Marquette Builders Show while grabbing some clients along the way.

Give your car a proper home! Tune into our Wednesday Great Lakes Radio Shopping Show running live form 9-11am on Sunny 101.9, or stream LIVE. You can Purchase your $1,300 gift certificate with a $2,000 value for Whitmarsh Builders Inc. at UPbargains.com

Call and receive more information on your home made garage at (906) -439-5215. Whitmarsh Builders Inc. is located E3494 State Highway M94, Chatham, Michigan 49816

