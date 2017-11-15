Free Frei Friday and 2017 Closeout Sale at Frei Chevrolet in Marquette

Marquette, MI – November 15, 2017 – If you’re not out deer hunting, but you are hunting for a new vehicle, get the best deal in town at Frei Chevrolet! This Friday is a Free Frei Friday. The staff at Frei are celebrating you with the continuation of the 2017 Closeout Sale, plus a day to enjoy some free stuff.

Swing by the dealership around noon for free pizza from Jet’s. Enjoy lunch and enter for a chance to win another free lunch with certificates from UPBargains.com! Get your name in the blue bucket to register to win a free $200 interior clean up for your vehicle too. The detail package includes an interior vacuuming, wipe down of all surfaces, shampoo of carpeted surfaces and floor mats, window cleaning and more all handled by Frei Chevrolet’s professional detailing crew. Best of all, get 20% off any Chevrolet and check out the 0% financing options to Make Every Day a Frei Day!

The 2017 Closeout Event also continues through the end of November giving customers employee pricing on any 2017 Silverado, Colorado, or Traverse. The sale also provides great deals on subcompact and sedan models. Customers who purchase a 2017 Trax, Malibu, or Cruze will get 20% off or 0% interested when leasing for 72 months! Purchase a 2018 vehicle at 10% off or 0% on 60 month leases.

Come down for a Free Frei Friday, enjoy a free meal, enter to win free certificates and hunt for that new vehicle you’ve been waiting for all year long! When you visit Frei Chevrolet, also consider giving a little free something to someone else. Frei Chevrolet is a Toys For Tots location with a box located in the showroom. While you enjoy the afternoon of free goodies, why not drop something in the box to keep the free chain going!

Happy Hunting!

